Wasserfall Dreimühlen prt3
Or: The Giant Eye socket..
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Keyhole to the underworld.
🙂 It was too wet, for the way too expensive gear, to take a further look… may be it would have been nice and warm inside, with a cozy fireplace and so…
I would have had a hard time resisting the water… and then again, it’s so hot here these days (the humidity made it feel like 47 degrees a couple of times last week) that the sight of water, fresh and inviting like that of a waterfall, is pretty well irresistible.
That’s pretty hot! Here it’s dry, but not extremely hot. Rain, we need rain. ✋