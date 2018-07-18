Vogelsang

Yesterday’s shot was taken at Ordensburg Vogelsang. It is ‘a former Nazi estate, placed at the former military training area in Eifel National Park in North Rhine-Westphalia. The landmarked and completely preserved estate was used by the National Socialists between 1936 and 1939 as an educational center for future leaders. Since 1 January 2006 the area has been open to visitors. It is one of the largest architectural relics of National Socialism.'(Wiki).

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

