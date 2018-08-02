A Dark Day prt6

2018-08-02
A little before 20:00 hours, Annemieke was brought to her room, bed 119. She had been in the OR for almost 3,5 hours. They had screwed a piece of metal-plate into her bones, to fix the wrist. She had to stay in the hospital that night. I could not; and the hospital closed at 21:00. So I could only stay a short while with Annemieke. The friendly lady from the reception counter helped me to find a hotel and ordered a taxi that brought me to hotel Zum Buchenberg in Rodt. In the way too large room I finally came to a halt… After a long shower and some World Cup soccer on a Flemish TV channel, that only reached the front side of my eyes, I managed to get some sleep.
The next morning I was the first to use the included breakfast; one of my loneliest ever.. Around 08:00 me and an increasing number of schoolkids were waiting for the schoolbus to Sankt Vith. The busdriver dropped me off in front of the hospital, for free; he must have noticed that I wasn’t having the happiest moments of my life…

  1. Harrie, I know that you’re pleased that everything is working out for the best. Very sorry that you two had to go through this. Continued success.

  2. P1XL8 said:

    Wishing Annemieke a speedy recovery.

