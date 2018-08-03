A Dark Day prt7

When I entered room 119-120, there was a smile.. They had treated her well, and we could leave around noon. While the nurses prepared Annemieke for the take off, I managed to arrange a taxi-bus that was able to pick up our bikes as well. At 13:00 we left the hospital. The taxidriver was a non-formal nice guy. The helpful Dutch people had dropped our bikes at an old hotel, which was easy to find, and finally we reached our ferienhaus in Germany. The taxidriver reduced the price with €20,- and wished us good luck. And then we had to find out how to get along…

