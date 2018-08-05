Thanks!
Thank you, my blog friends, for your concern, sympathy and best wishes! Also from Annemieke. 🙂 She was pleasantly surprised by all your warm replies. This shot was taken the third day after our return from the hospital. The only thing we could do was walk and so we did. The next day our daughter came by train, to pick us up and drive us home; three days earlier as planned.
Harrie, all best wishes to you both, and I hope your wife mends quickly. Once again, thank you for this inspiring series of posts. Adrian 🙂
Thanks my friend. I don’t think I would have posted a personal series like this if it would have happend outside our holiday. It was also a step outside my comfort zone and it feels okay. I have posted photo’s with a personal meaning in the past; but then the meaning is on a ‘deeper level’ and not as clear as a story written in words; it’s hidden and less ‘confronting’ then. Today’s shot shows Annemieke on a bench, watching over the lake. But I took the shot deliberately from a distance because it was also about her, in her brutally reduced world, and about the, bit sad, impossibility for me to get closer and really understand how it was for her.
Well, Harrie, take it easy, my friend – let this old man urge you not to rush at things, but to let time pass – and to see how you feel, how you both feel, as the accident gets further into the past. A 🙂
I’m with Adrian, Harrie. I know it feels scary to open up as you have done here. I absolutely applaud your doing so. Brava!