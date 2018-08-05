Thanks!

Thank you, my blog friends, for your concern, sympathy and best wishes! Also from Annemieke. 🙂 She was pleasantly surprised by all your warm replies. This shot was taken the third day after our return from the hospital. The only thing we could do was walk and so we did. The next day our daughter came by train, to pick us up and drive us home; three days earlier as planned.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

