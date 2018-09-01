2018-09-01Nature 4 Comments Floating from White to Yellow Floating from White to Yellow (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Botanical gardenDelftfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7Zeiss Planar 50mm. F2
Definitely Spring-like. Are they, or Summer flowers?
Taken Mai 2015 in the botanical garden of Delft..
blurring flowers as you go
ho ho mister ho
floating from white to yellow
say say what do you know
;o)
Me, I know nothing.. 🙂