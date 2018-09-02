2018-09-02Nature 10 Comments In Front of your own Background In Front of your own Background (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Botanical gardenDelftfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7Zeiss Planar 50mm. F2
I love this, Harrie.
Thank you, ‘Du’.. 😉✋
Haha!
magnifique..quelle douceur, sourire
😃 Merci! ✋
Nice!
Thanks! ✋
Pingback: In Front of your own Background — harrie nijland 2 – Through a lens diary
Deliciously beautiful. And tender.
And as I was admiring, I got thinking about DNA.
Helix.. Yes; thanks 👍✋