Going Underground prt14

The last four shots were taken in the Metro stop in Amsterdam’s new Noord-zuid-lijn. A prestigious project, with a lot of delay, that costed us an awful lot of extra tax-money… We wanted to complete the total track and get out at every stop to do some shooting. But.. While taking some photo’s in the first Metro stop, a security guard tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I had permission to photograph down there… I hadn’t, so the fun was over. Insane! We took the escalator and left immediately.

  1. Do you have any idea why you weren’t allowed to photograph there?

    • Not really; I think they don’t want anymore bad publisity, after all that went wrong.. ✋

