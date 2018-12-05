2018-12-05Outside 6 Comments What happened right above me What happened right above me looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieHarborNetherlandsphotographyScheveningenSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Excellent, Harrie!
Thanks, Peter 🙂
A beautiful medusa stain.
👍☺ Thanks Caroline ✋
Sometimes you never know what is happening right infront of you, how can you know what’s above? Great photo 👌
Thanks Lena ✋