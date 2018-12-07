2018-12-07
Etched by life
6 Comments

The Beauty of Plastic

looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

    • Thanks; It’s a foil on a glasswindow, that shrunk by the forces of nature and then cracked open. What I realy like is, that the cracks have the characteristics of nature, like the grains of a leaf. ✋

      • I would agree with that. It is all in the eye of the looker (although not sure if it is the right word)

        • This is what Google translate makes of it: La beauté est dans l’oeil de celui qui regarde… 🙂

