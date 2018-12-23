2018-12-23People 4 Comments Lost my Head Lost my Head (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIITreesZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
…did you really? Love this so much…
Yes, it was beautiful out there… ; but got it back later on.. 😉 thanks Kari! ✋
Don’t worry, its christmas time, you will become a new one late at the 24th…Amazon solve every problem … 🙂 By the way, all the best for you and your family and a good start in 2019 ! Kind regards, Jürgen
Thank you very much, Jürgen and best wishes for you and yours as well. ✋