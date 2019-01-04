2019-01-04Trees 3 Comments Behind two Trees Behind two Trees (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIITreesZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
You have such an eye for design.
Thanks Barry. I once studied architectural design and worked for 20 years in architect bureaus… Then the greedy ones caused the credit-crises… 🍻✋
Watch out for the crocodile, he is lurkin’ behind the tree 🙂
Like the composition and of course the trees.