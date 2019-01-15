2019-01-15
Trees
6 Comments

The silent Killer

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

6 comments

  1. Harrie, I’m intrigued by these recent dark photos of your’s, while at the same time hoping that you’re not downcast or whatever. But here, I must admit, you’ve lost me >>> great title, but what am I looking at??? Adrian 🙂

    Reply ↓

    • Well, thanks Adrian; I’m fine and I certainly don’t want to loose you.. 🙂 So: It’s plastic, wrapped around a branch by the wind.. in front of a few piled-up hay bales in pale, blue plastic… It was quite dark under the trees and a touch of sunlight reached the ‘down-hanging’ plastic from the right, showing the texture of the folded plastic very subtle. The branch was wrapped quite thoroughly, as if it was suffocated… It felt a bit as if I was on a crime scene… 🙂 That, and the ‘plastic-soup’ on my mind brought me to the title. I admit that it’s a little bit too dark, which is always an annoying problem of uploading shots in WordPress. May be I will put some more light on the case… 🙂 Cheers!

      Reply ↓

  2. Funny how, as I was looking at your picture, I caught a glimpse, just a glimpse, a fleeting glimpse, of a dream I had last night. A strange dream I think. And a strange picture.

    Reply ↓

    • Creepy dream… Read my answer on Adrian’s reply above.. Thanks, Caroline.

      Reply ↓

