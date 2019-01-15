2019-01-15Trees 6 Comments The silent Killer The silent Killer (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIITreesZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Harrie, I’m intrigued by these recent dark photos of your’s, while at the same time hoping that you’re not downcast or whatever. But here, I must admit, you’ve lost me >>> great title, but what am I looking at??? Adrian 🙂
Well, thanks Adrian; I’m fine and I certainly don’t want to loose you.. 🙂 So: It’s plastic, wrapped around a branch by the wind.. in front of a few piled-up hay bales in pale, blue plastic… It was quite dark under the trees and a touch of sunlight reached the ‘down-hanging’ plastic from the right, showing the texture of the folded plastic very subtle. The branch was wrapped quite thoroughly, as if it was suffocated… It felt a bit as if I was on a crime scene… 🙂 That, and the ‘plastic-soup’ on my mind brought me to the title. I admit that it’s a little bit too dark, which is always an annoying problem of uploading shots in WordPress. May be I will put some more light on the case… 🙂 Cheers!
Funny how, as I was looking at your picture, I caught a glimpse, just a glimpse, a fleeting glimpse, of a dream I had last night. A strange dream I think. And a strange picture.
Creepy dream… Read my answer on Adrian’s reply above.. Thanks, Caroline.
spooky and mysterious
Thanks, Markus!