2019-01-16

The Head without a Face

The Head without a Face (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I see, said the blind man. ;o)
And if I were to push the pareidolia even further, I would talk about a little boy, without a face, just the line of a smile maybe, in the upper right corner, looking down toward the middle of the photo. ;o)
Aside from that, it’s a beautiful picture. Gentle light.
Have a great one, Harrie.
Now that I look at it again, I am wondering : is the boy’s face the one you saw from the start?
No, when I saw the shot for the first time on the computer, I associated a chin/jaw on the bottom side and then I could not get rid of it anymore… 🙂
Yeah, the chin/jaw, that’s what I saw first.
But you do see the boy, do you? In the top right part?
I certainly can’t get rid of it. ;o)