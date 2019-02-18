2019-02-18
Outside
Game Over

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

 

  1. Poetry, photography, music.
    It’s all about finding
    a concrete enclave.
    ;o)

    Reply ↓

      • Yeah. I was rather vague. It’s a bit far-fetched.
        I looked at the concrete/cement square in which the chess pieces are enclaved.
        And then my mind wandered. And talked to me about happy enclaves.
        The ones where we more happily – maybe – confine ourselves.
        Poetry, photography… happy “concrete” enclaves…
        Anyway, like I said, my mind wandered. ;o)

        Reply ↓

