2019-02-18 Game Over Game Over (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) fotografie Ginkelduin Netherlands photography SONY A7rII Zeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Poetry, photography, music.
It’s all about finding
a concrete enclave.
;o)
? I’m not sure what you mean..
Yeah. I was rather vague. It’s a bit far-fetched.
I looked at the concrete/cement square in which the chess pieces are enclaved.
And then my mind wandered. And talked to me about happy enclaves.
The ones where we more happily – maybe – confine ourselves.
Poetry, photography… happy “concrete” enclaves…
Anyway, like I said, my mind wandered. ;o)