Snow, finally..
Almost a month ago, we had some snow, which is quite rare for us, the last 5 years, or so. So, I took the camera in the early morning for a Dutch Winter-walk in my neighborhood.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I like this one!
Thanks Jörg! ✋
I love winter night walks and photographs.
And hearts of light dancing on the street.
Yes, I love snow; but here you have to act fast, because the next day it can be wet and gone..
I very much like this one.
Thank you, Sylvie. ✋
🙂