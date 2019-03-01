Early Morning Neighborhood prt5
The street next to the one I live in, is in an area called ‘The Isles’. There are six Isles, connected with a street that has several bridges. The Isles are thin-almond-shaped, with houses along the edges; backyards facing the water. Prt1 and 2 are shot from the center of an Isle; 3, 4 and 5 are shots taken from the ‘outside’, towards the isles. Today’s shot is from the last isle called ‘Vuurland’ (Tierra del Fuego, South America). The houses are quite original designed; the left-right top roofs are differently shaped, to face the sun with solar panels.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
It has an “agora” feel.
Social ‘marketplace… Could be inviting for those who live there to be more open to each other; but it doesn’t work that way. During daytime it’s pretty silent, because most of the people are at work; and in the evenings they are on their own. The houses are pretty expensive…