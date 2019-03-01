2019-03-01
Outside
Early Morning Neighborhood prt5

Early Morning Neighborhood prt5

Early Morning Neighborhood prt5

The street next to the one I live in, is in an area called ‘The Isles’. There are six Isles, connected with a street that has several bridges. The Isles are thin-almond-shaped, with houses along the edges; backyards facing the water. Prt1 and 2 are shot from the center of an Isle; 3, 4 and 5 are shots taken from the ‘outside’, towards the isles. Today’s shot is from the last isle called ‘Vuurland’ (Tierra del Fuego, South America). The houses are quite original designed; the left-right top roofs are differently shaped, to face the sun with solar panels.

    • Social ‘marketplace… Could be inviting for those who live there to be more open to each other; but it doesn’t work that way. During daytime it’s pretty silent, because most of the people are at work; and in the evenings they are on their own. The houses are pretty expensive…

