2019-03-04Outside 6 Comments Cold Cover Cold Cover (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIWinterZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Excellent image and composition.
Thank you, Barry.
Nice monochrome…
But couldn’t blow up the snow arrows…
Sorry; now you can! 🙂 Enjoy!
En tevens de beste isolator die je maar kan vinden 🙂
Ja, het ligt er wel warmpjes bij, als je het zo bekijkt… 🙂