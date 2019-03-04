2019-03-04
Outside
6 Comments

Cold Cover

 

Cold Cover

Cold Cover

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
6 comments

  2. Nice monochrome…
    But couldn’t blow up the snow arrows…

    Reply ↓

    • Ja, het ligt er wel warmpjes bij, als je het zo bekijkt… 🙂

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: