2019-03-07Outside 4 Comments ‘We go round in Circles’ ‘We go round in Circles’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieDen HaagNetherlandsSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8Winter
This series is awesome sir.
Thanks a lot Barry! One early morning, with some rare Dutch snow, I took the camera, stepped outside and started walking. This series is what I met. Almost half way… 🙂
Wow. 🙂
☺ Tack ✋