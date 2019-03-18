2019-03-18Outside, Minimal 9 Comments Snow on concrete Pipes Snow on concrete Pipes (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIWinterZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Another great composition
Thank you!
This works well too. 🙂
Thanks, Adrian!
Wonderful how something so simple like snow on a pipe can make such a marvellous image.
Hi there and welcome… Yes, and thanks! 🙂
Snow has a way of drawing nice white lines…
I think snow is a friend of silence…
Certainly a friend of silence, yes.