2019-03-19
Outside
6 Comments

Little Weir

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

6 comments
  1. Don said:

    Marvellous image. Is the water all iced up. It looks that way.

    • Thanks, Don. It’s almost a miracle in the Netherlands nowadays; but yes, it was iced up; but already a few degrees above zero; the next day almost everything had melted away… But we still name it Winter.. 🙂

  2. Movement and change.
    For a beautiful world.
    And a great image.

