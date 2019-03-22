2019-03-22Outside 6 Comments Around the Corner Around the Corner (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIWinterZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
there’s something about the colour that really draws me to your image. I think it’s the naturalness of it.
I hope so! 🙂 Especially with landscape shots like this one, I always try to edit the RAW to “how it was out there, as far as I can remember”.. Thanks, Don.
It makes me want to be there. For a nice morning walk.
You’re welcome 😃✋
De vrede en de rust van het platteland.. zalig ! Zelfs in putje winter 🙂
🙂 Zeker, en ook nog op loopafstand. Goed weekend!