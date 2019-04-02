5 comments

  1. Nice. I thought yesterday’s shot (Ship and Sun) was good but felt a slightly tighter crop to eliminate the sun might be effective. With todays shot you almost read my mind! There is lots to enjoy in this one. Best wishes, Mr C 🙂

    • 🙂 Shooting straight at the sun is always tricky; but fascinating as well. I like what happens to the rest of the shot, which most of the time get’s a ‘moonlight atmosphere’, strange enough.. But yesterday’s shot was on the edge… Thanks for your comment! See you.

  2. I love this series by the water. With the industrial in the background. And now the birds. Wow.

    • It was a nice bike trip along the coast. More biking then shooting; so this was the last one… ☺✋

