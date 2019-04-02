2019-04-02Landscape, Narratives 5 Comments People are smaller than Birds People are smaller than Birds (People are Small prt30) (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieHoek van HollandNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Nice. I thought yesterday’s shot (Ship and Sun) was good but felt a slightly tighter crop to eliminate the sun might be effective. With todays shot you almost read my mind! There is lots to enjoy in this one. Best wishes, Mr C 🙂
🙂 Shooting straight at the sun is always tricky; but fascinating as well. I like what happens to the rest of the shot, which most of the time get’s a ‘moonlight atmosphere’, strange enough.. But yesterday’s shot was on the edge… Thanks for your comment! See you.
I think todays shot is really successful. I agree that shooting into the sun can offer really interesting atmosphere. The link below is an into-the-sun shot from last year which I was quite pleased with. (You’ll see how I managed the actual sun! 🙂
https://postcardcafe.wordpress.com/2017/12/11/tram-stop/
Best wishes, Mr C
I love this series by the water. With the industrial in the background. And now the birds. Wow.
It was a nice bike trip along the coast. More biking then shooting; so this was the last one… ☺✋