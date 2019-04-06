Ryoji Ikeda

On 19-11-2018 I visited the Ryoji Ikeda exhibition in EYE. On the website it said: …”In creating his minimalist and breathtaking art, Ikeda (born in Japan in 1966) draws on mathematical concepts, quantum mechanics, data, sound and light, transforming them into works of intangible power and beauty, often capturing the invisible structures and data that shape our lives. With mathematical precision, he reduces sound and images to their essence in stunning installations that bombard viewers with visual data. From pixels to the universe, he brings together the very smallest and very biggest in his work.” It was a weird experience…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)