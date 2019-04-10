2019-04-10Art, Events, Strange 6 Comments Old Man Lost Old Man Lost (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamEYEfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
LOL!!! >>> tell me its not you, Harrie, tell me its not you!!!
And on a more serious (and exciting) note, I see on the news that wolves are now resident in Holland again – that’s really quite something! A 🙂
Me??? Oh no, I’m not old!…. 👊🍻
When a wolf is half a year in the same area, it is officialy settled. From DNA analysis of doppings, they have proof that at least one female wolf is officialy living in an area called De Veluwe. They named her ‘Wolvin GW998f’… certainly a name I would have chosen myself… Three to seven more are spotted, but not officialy settled yet. Also males among them… so, who knows. 🍻✋
très belle photo, merci et douce journée
Merci Irene! Pour toi aussi 😃✋
absolutely stunning! wow!
👍 Thanks Markus! ✋