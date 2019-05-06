Walking through Leiden
This is the house where Rembrant learned to paint; it’s a small museum now.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Thank you for sharing. I would like to visit this museum.
Unfortunately it was closed on Monday/Tuesday; so we couldn’t get in. Have fun there, of you get to Leiden. ✋
I’d love to 🙂
😃✋
Een geldige reden om eens naar Leiden te gaan !
Zeker; maar niet op maandag of dinsdag, want dan is het niet open. ✋
Couldn’t blow it up. Nice to see it though. Quite beautiful. ;o)
Sorry and thanks 😃✋
Nice!…and we saw rooms and rooms of Rembrandt at the Rijksmuseum a few weeks later. Lots of drawings, The Night Watch, etc. It was nice to see them, knowing we’d just been in Leiden.