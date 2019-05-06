9 comments

  1. Thank you for sharing. I would like to visit this museum.

    Reply ↓

    • Zeker; maar niet op maandag of dinsdag, want dan is het niet open. ✋

      Reply ↓

  3. Couldn’t blow it up. Nice to see it though. Quite beautiful. ;o)

    Reply ↓

  4. Nice!…and we saw rooms and rooms of Rembrandt at the Rijksmuseum a few weeks later. Lots of drawings, The Night Watch, etc. It was nice to see them, knowing we’d just been in Leiden.

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: