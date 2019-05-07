2019-05-07Outside 2 Comments Walking through Leiden Shadow with a Cap And, how did it get there… (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieLeidenNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
The composition brought me back to your picture of the 30th of April. ;o)
Lovely angle and the sunny reflections from the windows sure adds sometning special to the scenery, really a great image.IS it your shadow in the “window”?