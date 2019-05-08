10 comments
  1. Lena said:

    Your eye for composition is always great, love the lines and how they follow the enviroment and the shadows 👌👌

    Reply ↓

      • I figured so. But the light is beautifully soft. And I like morning.
        Have a wonderful day, Harrie.

        Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: