2019-05-08Outside 10 Comments Walking through Leiden The Shadow on the Square (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieLeidenNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
Your eye for composition is always great, love the lines and how they follow the enviroment and the shadows 👌👌
Thanks Lena ☺✋
Lovely shadows. 🙂
Thanks Antonia ✋
Makes me want to be there
In the morning light…
👍 This was late afternoon. ✋
I figured so. But the light is beautifully soft. And I like morning.
Have a wonderful day, Harrie.
Thanks, it’s raining softly all day.. ditto day! ☺✋
Woow ! Heel mooi dat spel van langgerekte schaduwen
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋