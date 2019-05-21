2019-05-21Narratives 6 Comments VERLOREN VERLOREN ‘Verloren’ is Dutch for ‘Lost’. (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related FE 24-70mm F4fotografieKampenNetherlandsphotographySONY A7
Interesting. Because when I look at this image I think it means “found.”
😀 I found me a good one…
For some reason, as I looked at the water, I thought of the little girl from the other day. Her face through the window.
The lost child.
Have a great day, Harrie. And thank you for your beautiful and sensitive pictures.
Thanks Caroline! Yes, those 2 shots might be related… Have a great day as well! 🙂
Je weg verloren in het labyrinth ?
😃 👍 ✋