6 comments

  2. For some reason, as I looked at the water, I thought of the little girl from the other day. Her face through the window.
    The lost child.
    Have a great day, Harrie. And thank you for your beautiful and sensitive pictures.

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks Caroline! Yes, those 2 shots might be related… Have a great day as well! 🙂

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: