Walking through Delft

We entered Delft by train and stepped out, underground, into the in 2017 finished new Delft Central station. First thing I liked was the ceiling. They designed a connector to let the ceiling-slats rotate 90 degrees, from horizontal, above the walking passengers, where they reach the platform; to vertical, where the trains stop and speed up again. Horizontal-slow; vertical-fast. You can ‘feel the departing’… Small thing, but brilliant idea!

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)