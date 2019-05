Walking through Delft

From the train platforms you get up one level, to a small square, from where you can choose: get a next train on an other platform; get out to the bike parking (prt5); or get to the next level and leave the station. When you look up, there is a white slat ceiling with, printed in black fragments, the city-map of the old situation of the area around the station. Whether you see it, depends on your point of view.