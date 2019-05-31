Walking through Delft
This is how railway station Delft looks on the outside. Nothing special. The trains used to be on a brick stone viaduct. So you can imagine what a space was created by going underground.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I think it creates a beautiful open space. And opens up to the canal, which is something I have always loved about the Netherlands.
Yes, the removed viaduct almost cut the city in two halfs; now they are connected. For the canals, Delft is the right City. 👍✋