Walking through Delft
Like Leiden, Delft ‘is one of our university cities, university buildings everywhere in the city and lot’s of students have lot’s of bikes. It’s also an old city, with canals, bridges and 17th-century houses along them’.
It looks very inviting with the canals and I love old parts of any town. It is amazing to stroll there and think of all the stories the houses could tell, people how lived there and so on.
Then Delft is a good City for you 😉 But crowded with tourists, these days…