2 comments
  1. Lena said:

    It looks very inviting with the canals and I love old parts of any town. It is amazing to stroll there and think of all the stories the houses could tell, people how lived there and so on.

    Reply ↓

    • Then Delft is a good City for you 😉 But crowded with tourists, these days…

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: