Walking through Delft
I will be on a bike in the East of Belgium, the next three weeks. Don’t know if I will be able to post, or check posts. Have fun; ‘I’ll be back’..
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Sounds very good! Have fun, Harrie!
Great picture and have a nice holiday!
Very nice image. I don’t think I need to say this, but, bring back some pictures.
Love the picture. It would make a nice souvenir for the baker…
Have a great bike trip, Harrie.
Zalige straatfotografie !
Love the photo – have a great time!