  1. A mix of the moment and the picture… Somehow, this touches me deep.

    • The branches covering the upper part, did it for me. ‘the serenity of death’…

        • ‘The naked truth’, was another title that crossed my mind. All the best, Caroline.

          • To you too, Harrie.

  3. Oh yes, again, Harrie – very striking – yes, the branches covering the far end, and also the bright light through the far trees = hope??? light at the end of the tunnel?? And also that dark root snaking in from the right – organic, alive, almost like an elephant’s trunk! 🙂

