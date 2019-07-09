2019-07-09Landscape, Travel, Trees 8 Comments Die Vennbahn The flat one (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related DeutschlandEifelfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
A mix of the moment and the picture… Somehow, this touches me deep.
The branches covering the upper part, did it for me. ‘the serenity of death’…
Something like that, yeap. Thanks Harrie.
‘The naked truth’, was another title that crossed my mind. All the best, Caroline.
To you too, Harrie.
I also thought serenity of death. Symmetry is striking.
Thanks, Michael!
Oh yes, again, Harrie – very striking – yes, the branches covering the far end, and also the bright light through the far trees = hope??? light at the end of the tunnel?? And also that dark root snaking in from the right – organic, alive, almost like an elephant’s trunk! 🙂