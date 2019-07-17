2019-07-17Reflex, Travel 8 Comments Die Vennbahn Shadow and Reflex (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Great effect, Harrie!
Thanks Jörg; The brilliance of a puddle… 🙂
It took me a moment to see what was going on there. As has been said, beautiful effect.
Thanks Michael. 👍✋
Great picture!!
Thanks! 👍✋
Wonderful.
That’s fun…once again, so much more to see when you click twice. 🙂