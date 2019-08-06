Die Vennbahn
Next part of the Vennbahn. Car in Sankt Vith, heading for Troisvierges; and yes, that’s in Luxembourg.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Today is 5 yrs Harrie that I’ve been bloggin…not many of us are still around from when I started…and 5yrs isn’t that long…thnxs for hangin in there my friend
Cheers! 🍻🍻🍻 To your 5th anniversary, my friend. Yes lots of them have left and others have joined. I started in september 2012 and it has become a part of my life; still fun to do. Si, I won’t leave you behind 😃👍✋
Yea Harrie
It looks idyllic, Harrie.
We had a good time! ☺✋
Een zalige fietsroute !
Zeker; al eens gefietst? ✋