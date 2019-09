Die Vennbahn

On the 21st. of June we went to ‘our’ parking place in Waimes, to do the third part of our Vennbahn ride. In stead of South, we went North heading for Monschau. After a while the first remains of the Vennbahn’s railway history finally appeared. A bit of touchable proof is always nice.. 🙂

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)