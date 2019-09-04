Die Vennbahn
By the way, all these Vennbahn abstracts were taken from old, rusty train wagons that were parked along the bike track.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Old abandoned train wagons = a treasure of art.
Somehow, when I looked at this one, I spontaneously thought of the Vietnam war… Some image out of a comic strip maybe. What can I say, my mind does that sort of things.
