2019-09-05Landscape, Travel 2 Comments Die Vennbahn Die Vennbahn prt15 Impressions of Die Vennbahn around Monschau. Die Vennbahn prt16 Die Vennbahn prt17 Die Vennbahn prt18 Die Vennbahn prt19 Die Vennbahn prt20
I love following railroad tracks… and walking on them… a long one traverses the island that Montreal is… it’s illegal to walk on it… but holes… and holes.. are made through the fences… it’s an absolute war of holes… but please, don’t tell anyone…
😃 I won’t! I did it once, only to make a short cut; the police suddenly arrived out of nowhere… I got away with the promise to never do it again.. On these tracks the trains don’t move anymore; only their skin, very slow and beautiful. 🙄👍✋