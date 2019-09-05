2 comments

  1. I love following railroad tracks… and walking on them… a long one traverses the island that Montreal is… it’s illegal to walk on it… but holes… and holes.. are made through the fences… it’s an absolute war of holes… but please, don’t tell anyone…

    Reply ↓

    • 😃 I won’t! I did it once, only to make a short cut; the police suddenly arrived out of nowhere… I got away with the promise to never do it again.. On these tracks the trains don’t move anymore; only their skin, very slow and beautiful. 🙄👍✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: