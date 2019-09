Die Vennbahn

On the left ‘our’ Vennbahn; on the right the ‘Railbike Hoge Venen’ track. You can hire a Railbike, or Draisine (designed by Karl Drais around 1818..) and bike a 7km. track from Leykaul to Sourbrodt; and back again. Two people will have to do the hard work and two, or three small ones, can be the passengers. The landscape is great.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)