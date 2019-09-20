4 comments

  1. Funny how the brain goes.
    I saw again the movie “perfume” lately.
    And when I looked at the castle… I imagined him in there, making potions.
    But first, I wondered why those trees were cut…
    And then the words “stump conversation” came to mind.
    Oh well. My morning brain sometimes. ;o)

    • The ‘stump-trio’ caught my eye. May be meant to sit on… and smell the aroma’s coming from the castle.. 😃✋

  2. Er borrelt een verhaal in me op… 3 verslagen reuzen ? 3 gestrafte roofridders ? Of zouden het gewoon zitbankjes zijn ? 🙂

    • Helaas lijkt het laatste het meest aannemelijke; vooral door de zithoogte..

