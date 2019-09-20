2019-09-20Landscape, Travel, Trees 4 Comments Die Vennbahn Burcht Reinhardstein (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Funny how the brain goes.
I saw again the movie “perfume” lately.
And when I looked at the castle… I imagined him in there, making potions.
But first, I wondered why those trees were cut…
And then the words “stump conversation” came to mind.
Oh well. My morning brain sometimes. ;o)
The ‘stump-trio’ caught my eye. May be meant to sit on… and smell the aroma’s coming from the castle.. 😃✋
Er borrelt een verhaal in me op… 3 verslagen reuzen ? 3 gestrafte roofridders ? Of zouden het gewoon zitbankjes zijn ? 🙂
Helaas lijkt het laatste het meest aannemelijke; vooral door de zithoogte..