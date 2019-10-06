2019-10-06Architecture, Landscape, Travel 8 Comments Die Vennbahn Robertville Dam prt2 Robertville Dam prt3 Robertville Dam prt4 Robertville Dam prt5 Robertville Dam prt6 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Great post 😁
Thanks! 🙂
That’s some view down to the bottom – not for sufferers of vertigo 🙂 I’m imagining walking down the zig-zag steps and feeling quite shaky!
I think the 18mm. is overacting things a little bit; but I wouldn’t feel steady either, zigzagging down there.. 👍✋
It looks as though that visit is quite a buzz.
And quiet enough to make it real nice.
Near the dam is a parkingplace. We parked there to walk a track around; and partly through the valley on the lower side of the dam. The photo’s before the first one of the dam are from that walk. ✋
Die ‘meanderende’ wegen zijn supermooi vind ik !
Ja, die zigzag trappen fascineerden me vooral. Het is een soort grafische uitdrukking van hoe de mens van nature reageert op een bijna te steile helling….