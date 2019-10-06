8 comments

  2. That’s some view down to the bottom – not for sufferers of vertigo 🙂 I’m imagining walking down the zig-zag steps and feeling quite shaky!

    • I think the 18mm. is overacting things a little bit; but I wouldn’t feel steady either, zigzagging down there.. 👍✋

  3. It looks as though that visit is quite a buzz.
    And quiet enough to make it real nice.

    • Near the dam is a parkingplace. We parked there to walk a track around; and partly through the valley on the lower side of the dam. The photo’s before the first one of the dam are from that walk. ✋

    • Ja, die zigzag trappen fascineerden me vooral. Het is een soort grafische uitdrukking van hoe de mens van nature reageert op een bijna te steile helling….

