2019-10-12 Die Vennbahn On the Border Belgium Stavelot SONY A7rII Zeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Another field, another place, another season.
But somehow, a similar movement in the path.
Two days ago. A couple of hours from Montreal.
Have a great week-end, Harrie.
Sent with a smile.
Thanks Caroline! Good colors out there! 🙄👍 Have a nice weekend as well! ✋
Die wijdse uitgestrekheid is zalig om te zien !
Dank je Dirk; die camera van ons is geweldig met groenen! 😃👍✋