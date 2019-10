Die Vennbahn

In 1946 Belgian Jonny Nysten fell in love with a German girl, Louise Pohl. They got a son, Karl, but in 1948 Jonny was shot by a German customs officer, while smuggling stuff from Germany to Belgium. This little bridge, the Jonny-Brückchen, he once used to return to Belgium…

