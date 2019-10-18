Die Vennbahn
Die Vennbahn is on the right. Starting from Monschau; going North, we did our last part of the track, although we did not finish it completely into Aachen because things became to civilized for our interest.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I used to cross one everyday when I was a kid. I just love railroad tracks. Especially unused ones.
Nice picture, Harrie.
And I can very much relate to the “too civilized” part.
These weren’t used for a long time… Thanks Caroline! ✋