4 comments
  1. Lena said:

    I wonder how common it is with old trainstations and tracks, in Sweden we got a lot of them in small villages and by the coundtryside. I think it is kind of sad because they are often very inviting in there architecture or perhaps it is the nostalgic feeling it brings along? The first image is my favourite but I like them all.

    Reply ↓

    • The Netherlands are small and crowded.. old stuff is replaced by new as soon as possible; profit has to be made; no time for nostalgia.. Thanks Lena ✋

      Reply ↓
  2. Don said:

    “Once upon a time it was all happening here.” I love images that speak of what was. They tell such a story. Loved these images.

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: