  2. A beautiful abstractions. Gotta love the chaos you have been able to contain within the frame – and the colours, of course.

    • Thanks Otto; what I like in this one is that underneath the chaos there is the gemetrical order of the construction of the trainwagon. ✋

    • Ik zie graffiti als een redelijk onschuldige uiting van ontevredenheid over de vanzelfsprekendheid van een materialistische maatschappij waarin economische groei ‘heilig’ is. Net zoals punk ooit was.

