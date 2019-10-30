2019-10-30Abstracts, Travel 8 Comments Die Vennbahn Vennbahn Abstract prt23 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Graffiti world wide. Love it.
Thanks! Bit halucinating, this one…
A beautiful abstractions. Gotta love the chaos you have been able to contain within the frame – and the colours, of course.
Thanks Otto; what I like in this one is that underneath the chaos there is the gemetrical order of the construction of the trainwagon. ✋
Great post 😊
Thanks! 👍✋
De woeste ruigheid van lelijke graffiti !
Ik zie graffiti als een redelijk onschuldige uiting van ontevredenheid over de vanzelfsprekendheid van een materialistische maatschappij waarin economische groei ‘heilig’ is. Net zoals punk ooit was.