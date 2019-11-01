5 comments
  1. Lena said:

    I can truly relate to that quote, as older I get the more similar to my mother and her negative sides I become… 😛
    I always enjoy your way of knowing how to cut your motives, your perspectives and framings are always in place!

    Reply ↓

    • Yes, you can’t deny your past… Best thing is to accept it and focus on what makes you special… Both my parents are not great framers when taking a photo… 😂✋

      Reply ↓
      • Lena said:

        So true… and about framings – minus plus minus become plus 😉

        Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: