Die Vennbahn
‘Und plötzlich sind wir die, die wir nie werden wollten…’
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I can truly relate to that quote, as older I get the more similar to my mother and her negative sides I become… 😛
I always enjoy your way of knowing how to cut your motives, your perspectives and framings are always in place!
Yes, you can’t deny your past… Best thing is to accept it and focus on what makes you special… Both my parents are not great framers when taking a photo… 😂✋
So true… and about framings – minus plus minus become plus 😉
😂😂😂 must be it..
I love it. Quote and all.