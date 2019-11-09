9 comments

  1. Even when you´re thirsty, nobody should have to drink a beer with banana flavour! I think, the people who invented crazy flavour in beer should drink their s##t themselves 😉

  2. All the craft beers in the US are ridiculous “to me”. However, they seem to attract many with huge followings.
    I am clueless.

    Give me a Guinness.

    • Barry, you should try Duvel, a beer from Belgium, or its even better triple hop version >> Harrie and I thrive on it! Adrian 🙂

    • We have quite a few small breweries overhere, run by people who have a passion for beer. Excellent beers, but you won’t find them outside the Netherlands..

  3. No, banana flavour doesn’t sound good to be either – maybe you’d better have an emergency Duvel in your backpack, Harrie!!! A 🙂

    • Bidon holders filled with Duvels… good thinking.. Must produce some great fountains after a bumpy track. 😂👍🍻✋

